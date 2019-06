We DON'T want to become another Iran or Saudi Arabia

This is a rambling and a very personal account of the events in Pakistan from the 1970s through the 1980s. No expertise in history or philosophy or politics is being claimed here. The hope is that Pakistanis (and the world at large) would know that theocracy is a disaster eventually--you don't want to end up like Saudi Arabia or Iran. Pakistan almost did.I don't know if I will have a lot of time to narrate these. I am fine and healthy. I am only in my 50's, for crying out loud. But who knows?There are some videos shared here, just to illustrate things.#1: Nazia Hassan shot to fame via Bollywood movie 'Qurbani'#2: Nazia and her brother singing a great song together in 1980:#3: Nazia Singing a great song in early 1980s. Much more covered up than #2 song above:And here's a bit of personal account:Nazia and I are a few weeks apart in age! I saw Nazia and Zoheb in PTV's 'Hum Hee Hum' show ran by Sohail Rana in early 1970s. My dad called the tv station. The producer said, yes, bring your children over for the recording. We (3 brothers, a sister, a cousin) went there. Mr. Rana auditioned us--basically saying something loud. We were In! The show was recorded, we saw ourselves and Nazia/Zoheb on tv a few days later. Yay!!That was the personal account. Needless to say I always had a crush on Nazia. Like many other people. The news of her death came to me too late while I was deeply lost in the American labyrinth decades later. It still hurts. She was not only a great singer but beautiful andNow coming to more serious topic.While #1 video via Bollywood brought Nazia to global fame, there was nothing wrong/obscene in video #2: Pakistan was, despite ALL the accusations against Zulfi Bhutto for Islamization, a liberal country then. A Sufi country!! But General Zia thought to turn Pakistan into another Saudi Arabia--he even tried to make Arabic the official language to 'unite' people. People like me and tons of people in their 40s+ are rightfully suspicious of such bigots....And that brings to the video #3: See how covered Nazia is? General Zia tried to even ban PTV newscasters ladies and PIA ladies from putting on makeup--the ladies refused!!In this rambling post..I am trying to say that Pakistan has always been a moderate Sufi society. PLEASE don't buy into the modern Haramkhors like the TLP Khadim Rizvi or anyone else like him. The 'liberals' in Pakistan can be sometimes too breast-beating even for my taste--and I am a staunch liberal myself--but Pakistan's salvation lies through open discourse and liberalism. I am seeing the the rise of liberalism in Pakistan. Let's not be extremists in either ways.I will add more to this... But I am glad this is off my chest already.