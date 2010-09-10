A very Interesting Question I was asked today by a coworker

If you can go back in time, and there is no limit to how far back in time you can go, and not just on earth but anywhere among the creation of God, what could be the 3 things you would to witness

?

At my work place almost everyone I work with knows that I am a Muslim, Its not surprising but where I live there aren't many Muslims, so its obvious that I get interesting Questions regarding Islam and other cultural things from them to which I respond to the best of my ability, but today a young girl (Around 22ish) years old, she asked me if I am Muslim and I believe if Jesus is God, after responding to that question, she asked me that "Not gonna lie it was a interesting question, so I responded to her that these are 3 thing i would want to witness if I could go back in time, with no limit to time/Place.1) The moment when Allah Asked Angels to prostrate to Adam AS, And Iblis Refusal and the conversation that follows between him and Allah.I wish I could go back in that time to see that moment when every Angel or creation Allah created asked to bow down to our Father Adam AS, as that moment signify the superiority that Allah has given to us humans, of course we today did not deserve none of that but that moment would be the most spectacular to witness.2) The second moment I wished I could witness was when Moses AS parted the red sea to the Jews to the secure lands, and Pharoh was drowning in his arrogance and sea, the expression on his face and what he was thinking and his brutal power and empire atrocities coming to an end.3) And the third, and Last thing I wished I could witness was the moment when Prophet Muhammad PBUH was taken from Mecca to Jerusalem where he was asked to lead the Prayer. That is also significant as Rasool Allah was given leadership of the Prophets.I told her these things and her face was, and I was like...What are the 3 things, historical events, or moments from the moment of creation itself until today you want to witness in person... ?