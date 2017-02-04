A very Informative Interview of Ex-FM of Pakistan

This interview clears many things about Israel and Pakistan related matters.
@waz @Imran Khan @Irfan Baloch @SQ8 @Arsalan @Deino
@Super Falcon @Zarvan
thanks Mate Kasuri is a very informative, capable and articulate veteran. most of his commentary about past when he was in service has been shared before in prior interviews.
I agree with you that these interviews clear many misconceptions. he also has the first hand information about our relations with India and the high level meetings when he was FM.