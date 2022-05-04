What's new

A VERY down-to-earth Danish Princess Mary arrives by military helicopter to meet fans in Bangladesh wearing a baseball cap and cargo pants

A VERY down-to-earth Princess Mary arrives by military helicopter to meet fans in Bangladesh wearing a baseball cap and cargo pants​

By Matilda Rudd For Daily Mail Australia00:33 03 May 2022, updated 01:49 03 May 2022

57325263-0-image-a-8_1651534250465.jpg


The Crown Princess of Denmark is in Bangladesh on a whirlwind three-day trip

  • The 50-year-old was seen smiling and taking photos with locals on April 25
  • Crowds seemed to be thrilled to catch a glimpse of the beloved royal
  • She opted for a comfortable look of a shirt, khaki pants, boots and a cap
  • Earlier this week she shared a delightful selfie-style video with her fans
Crown Princess Mary of Denmark was spotted gracefully getting off a military helicopter in Bangladesh to meet fans on a whirlwind tour of the country.

The 50-year-old royal shook the hands of locals and graciously waved at the surrounding crowds on April 25 with one image capturing the moment she posed for a selfie with fans eagerly awaiting her arrival.
The Danish royal opted for a comfortable, casual look wearing a red patterned shirt, khaki pants and a matching cap.

57324141-10776389-image-a-1_1651533899532.jpg
Crown Princess Mary of Denmark was spotted gracefully getting off a military helicopter in Bangladesh
57324145-10776389-image-a-2_1651533905000.jpg
She was escorted across the tarmac to meet waiting fans and organisers of the trip
57324143-10776389-image-a-3_1651533910643.jpg
Princess Mary was presented with a beautiful bouquet of flowers
57132267-10761073-Crown_Princess_Mary_shook_the_hands_of_locals_and_graciously_wav-a-1_1651102587423.jpg
Crown Princess Mary shook the hands of locals and graciously waved at the surrounding crowds during her short trip to Bangladesh
57324147-10776389-image-a-4_1651534020120.jpg
Princess Mary was showed some delicious fruits and vegetables while on the tour
The Rohingya people and communities seemed to be thrilled to catch a glimpse of Princess Mary and exchanged floral gifts.

She began her working trip in Dhaka, where the mother-of-four was greeted by Bangladesh's Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Wazed.

Earlier that week the princess shared a delightful selfie-style video with her fans while travelling around Bangladesh.

57132263-10761073-One_image_captured_the_moment_she_posed_for_a_selfie_with_a_fan_-a-2_1651102587424.jpg
One image captured the moment she posed for a selfie with a fan who was at the front of the crowd waiting for her arrival (pictured)
57132251-10761073-image-a-2_1651097987589.jpg
The beloved royal seemed poised and in high spirits as she spoke to the community
57132265-10761073-image-a-4_1651099069385.jpg
The Rohingya people and communities seemed to be thrilled to catch a glimpse of Princess Mary and exchanged floral gifts
57132269-10761073-image-a-5_1651099073834.jpg
The Danish royal opted for a comfortable, casual look wearing a red patterned shirt, khaki pants and a matching cap

Afterwards, accompanied by the Minister for Development Cooperation Flemming Møller Mortensen, Mary met with representatives from Danish companies based in Bangladesh in hopes the two countries can collaborate on green, Earth-friendly products.

The Princess took to the Danish royal family's social media accounts to explain the purpose of her visit there.

'On this journey, the focus is on the consequences of climate change for the population, nature and biodiversity, for Bangladesh is one of the world's most climate vulnerable countries, and it is expected that by 2050, up to 20 million people will be displaced,' Princess Mary said.

57046201-10761073-The_50_year_old_royal_began_her_working_trip_in_Dhaka_where_the_-a-5_1651109001916.jpg
The 50-year-old royal began her working trip in Dhaka, where the mother-of-four was received by Bangladesh's Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Wazed

'We need to focus more than ever on the diversity of nature and to promote projects aimed at conserving and protecting nature.

'In Bangladesh, there is a worrying pressure on natural resources. At the same time, the country is one of the most vulnerable countries in relation to the negative consequences of climate change - also for the population.

'This means, among other things, that people often have to move because they can no longer grow their crops or because areas are flooded.'

57046197-10752809-image-a-2_1650930564486.jpg
The Princess took to the Danish royal family's social media accounts to explain the purpose of her visit there
57046187-10752809-For_the_meeting_Mary_was_adorned_in_a_blue_and_white_silk_dress_-a-1_1650932426855.jpg
For the meeting Mary wore a blue and white silk dress by Beulah London and Dulong pearl and diamond earrings, a favourite of the royal's
For the meeting Mary wore a blue and white silk dress by Beulah London and Dulong pearl and diamond earrings, a favourite of the royal's.

'Love this dress on Princess Mary. The colours and fabric look light and fresh for Bangladesh's warm climate, and Mary looks cool and collected and ready for business. I like the pleating - it give a breezy look as well as some shape to the dress. Overall very nice look indeed,' one royal commenter remarked.

'It's so good to see countries working together to combat world issues. Thank you for all that you do,' said another.

A third added: 'We love our Princess! Sending luck from Australia'.

