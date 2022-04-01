A unpopular opnion

I know its a unpopular opinion, but what if the Army and those who are genuinely Patriots and loyal to the country of Pakistan, will they pull out a scheme to make sure the old corrupt leaders won't come into power? and most importantly that if the future of Pakistan and its Govt can be changed through a single letter ? If this tradition of sending threatening letter and changing leaders takes hold in Pakistan then its not impossible that sooner or later even Supreme court judges, and Army Generals can be removed through such tradition, will Army for Pakistan, try mediate between the Political spectrum and arrange reelection and its pretty obvious that IK would win if not for cheating in election. Will/Can army pull a game smart but effective for the country they took oath to protect ?



Please Discuss....