What's new

A universal qudit quantum processor with trapped ions

The SC

The SC

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 13, 2012
28,437
20
30,789
Country
Canada
Location
Canada

Abstract​

Most quantum computers use binary encoding to store information in qubits—the quantum analogue of classical bits. Yet, the underlying physical hardware consists of information carriers that are not necessarily binary, but typically exhibit a rich multilevel structure. Operating them as qubits artificially restricts their degrees of freedom to two energy levels1. Meanwhile, a wide range of applications—from quantum chemistry2 to quantum simulation3—would benefit from access to higher-dimensional Hilbert spaces, which qubit-based quantum computers can only emulate4. Here we demonstrate a universal quantum processor using trapped ions that act as qudits with a local Hilbert-space dimension of up to seven. With a performance similar to qubit quantum processors5, this approach enables the native simulation of high-dimensional quantum systems3, as well as more efficient implementation of qubit-based algorithms..

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1550204500614516742
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

D
Israeli Researchers Unveil Country’s First Quantum Computer
Replies
0
Views
425
dani191
D
Hamartia Antidote
Quantum computing in silicon hits 99% accuracy
Replies
1
Views
552
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
F-22Raptor
New IBM Blog Details Path to Quantum Advantage in 2023
Replies
0
Views
31
F-22Raptor
F-22Raptor
The SC
Huawei has filed a new patent for a Quantum Computer Chip
Replies
0
Views
329
The SC
The SC
Hamartia Antidote
Phys.org: Researchers find the missing photonic link to enable an all-silicon quantum internet
Replies
0
Views
94
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom