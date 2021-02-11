A U.S.-Pakistan Reset Just Got a Lot Harder

By the end of Biden's term Pakistani's will be crying for Trump. With Democrats expect more wars, more soldiers, more accusations, "do more", "do more" all the while entirely ignoring Indian atrocities in Kashmir. And expect Biden to declare a jihad against China which will place Pakistan in even more difficult position.



And Biden warmongers will hang on in Afghanistan bringing back the Abdullah Abdulahs with their hatred of Pakistan. As I said Trump was the thing for Pakistan.