A U.S. Navy Admiral Visited Taiwan, And China is Really Angry

After multiple sources reported that U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Michael Studeman, director of the J2, made an unannounced visit to Taiwan this week, Beijing has vowed a response. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said China “firmly” opposed any form of official exchange or military contact between Washington and Taipei.
Arming Taiwan
The administration also recently authorized billions of dollars of arms sales to the Republic of China (Taiwan) to help it fend off increased aggression from the People’s Republic of China (PRC), which sees the independent, self-governed island as a breakaway province. Beijing has increasingly made it clear that Taiwan will be returned to its control, by force if necessary.
The PRC government has also publicly denounced the arms sale, and the Chinese Foreign Minister has stated that it urged “the United States to strictly observe the one-China principle and the three China-U.S. joint communiqués, and stop selling weapons to Taiwan or having any military ties with it.”
China has already declared sanctions on U.S. defense contractors as a response to the arms sales, while the U.S. government has continued to maintain its unofficial ties with Taiwan and presided as its main source for military hardware. This includes a recent deal worth a reported $2.37 billion, and follows the sale of three additional weapons systems in a separate deal worth $1.8 billion.
Despite the harsh reaction from Beijing, the Trump administration reaffirmed its commitment to Taiwan and offered its own equally harsh warning should the People’s Republic of China mount a military effort to bring the independent island nation under its control.
“I can’t imagine anything that will cause a greater backlash against China from the entire world if they attempted to use military force to coerce Taiwan,” White House National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien said Monday during a visit to the Philippines. “The U.S. is with her friends in Taipei. We will continue to be there.”
A U.S. Navy Admiral Visited Taiwan, And China is Really Angry
China says it will respond to US admiral visit to Taiwan
BEIJING/MANILA – China will respond to the reported visit of a US Navy admiral to Taiwan and firmly opposes any military relations between Taipei and
