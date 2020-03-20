What's new

A Tribute To ACM Mujahid Anwar Khan

FuturePAF

FuturePAF

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 17, 2014
3,637
18
4,421
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Thank you to not only the great leaders but also to their spouses and families, that sacrifice so much and are the backbone of the military.
 
Windjammer

Windjammer

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 9, 2009
35,238
164
122,905
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Some Highlights of the ACM's tenure.

With Nauman Ali and Hassan Sadiqui , the two victorious pilots who shot down Indian Air Force SU-30 and MiG-21 during combat on 27.2.2019
1615148226564.png


With USAF crew who were in Pakistan for joint exercise, Falcon Talon.

1615148136585.png


Taking a flight in the Thunder Bravo.
1615148549895.png
 
Ali_Baba

Ali_Baba

SENIOR MEMBER
May 27, 2018
2,046
-1
2,904
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
Last edited:
Areesh

Areesh

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 30, 2010
37,874
2
76,192
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Brilliant tribute and completely worth it

This video also shows that Pakistan Navy has really improved its PR game as compared to other arms of the military
 
C

CriticalThought

SENIOR MEMBER
Oct 10, 2016
6,415
17
6,651
Country
Pakistan
Location
Australia
His reputation is forged in battle, and he has earned his respect through sweat and blood. Much respect Sir!!! The Pakistani nation salutes you and thanks you for your timeless contributions. Insha Allah, your name will be preserved in the hallowed halls of PAF history.
 
Ghessan

Ghessan

FULL MEMBER
Feb 28, 2018
799
0
790
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Salute to the Chief, salute to his family.

How is PAF going to farewell him? would he be flying a farewell fly past on 23 March or would he be invited to that ceremony as one of the chief guests besides President?

since we are going to celebrate 23 March with zeal and fervor ACM Mujahid deserve to be a prominent guest.
 
The Eagle

The Eagle

SENIOR MODERATOR
Oct 15, 2015
20,612
170
38,032
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
One of the persons in history leaving a strong legacy & golden era of his service by writing new chapter of PAF success in history, to be remembered for decades to come. Hats off.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

Hodor
ACM pays tribute to WC Noman Shaheed
Replies
1
Views
708
Trailer23
Trailer23

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom