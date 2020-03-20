A Tribute To ACM Mujahid Anwar Khan

Windjammer
ACM Mujhaid Anwar Khan will go into retirement, as the first ACM since 1971, of having taken his air arm into battle against the IAF and successfully beat them up black and blue like his predecessors!!! He can stand proud alongside the ACMs of both 1971, and 1965. That is a fantastic legacy and a career high to finish on!
Indians have started propaganda regarding him and his house..
That was old. Anything new ?