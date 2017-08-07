A Tribute ISI AD Usama Lashari Shaheed

Early life

Dream of the brave hero

The mission of the hero

Death

Usama lashari assistant director ISI was born on 9 October 1987. He has 5 siblings. He was second among his siblings. He was from the lashari tribe of Balochistan. He was the son of the father on which all Pakistani army feels proud. He was unique from childhood. He stood by the truth in stopping the hand of the oppressors. He had only one dream that when would he become young, he would join the army. He was so courageous that some of his friends call him James bond.From his childhood, Usama was very fond of joining the army … to the point of insanity. He loved the Alpha Bravo Charlie drama. And whenever he heard about a martyr, he would say.How fortunate are the people who are responsible for the protection of the homeland?How fortunate are those who are sacrificed in the love of the homeland? I wish I could be a martyr too. I wish I could do something for my homeland too.He is that young star of Pakistan who has sacrificed himself to bring the enemy at its worst end. He was very careful from his childhood. He never remains silent for wrongdoing and took immediate action.He always said that we can save Balochistan only if we stay awake. He loved waking up for his homeland’s protection more than sleeping. Therefore he was crazy to join the army. But his dream was shattered when he was rejected and could not be recruited as a commissioned officer. Due to which he was a little heartbroken. But he never gave up. After doing his MBA, he joined ISI and realized his dreams. Usama was married and was leaving after three months. when he was on the mission, he could not come on holiday.He had played an important role to arrest Indian spy kulbhushan Yadav. He was about to catch a big piece of Kulbhushan Yadav. He knew that the traitors had made Balochistan their highway.When the traitor found out, he tried to flee from there. Usama took his car and started chasing him.At the same time, they were also reporting to the headquarters. The enemy started speeding the vehicle on the roads. Usama Lashari Bhai’s car was accompanied by four other people.Usama also filled the speed of his car. The tires were squeaking on the roads and flames started erupting. His eyes were on the enemy’s vehicle more than the road. He jumped on the road to Agra. his car was in the air, a rock hit his head badly, as a result of which Usama was immediately martyred and his friends were severely injured. But his mission was complete because the ISI had arrested foreign spies on the information given by this martyr.There was a post circulating on social media in which it is said that Usama Lashari was shot 27 times. This was false news. He was martyred on Saturday 23 July 2016 during this operation. He was 29 years old at that time.May Allah raise the ranks of the holy martyr. Ameen