What's new

A Trade Agreement Between China and the Gulf May be the Story of 2022

Stranagor

Stranagor

FULL MEMBER
May 11, 2014
1,367
-6
2,450
Country
Russian Federation
Location
China
www.yicaiglobal.com

A Trade Agreement Between China and the Gulf May be the Story of 2022

www.yicaiglobal.com


(Yicai Global) Jan. 12 -- Foreign ministers from four Gulf states of Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Oman and Bahrain and the secretary-general of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) arrived in Beijing on Monday for a five-day visit. Described by some sources as “historically unprecedented”, analysts have interpreted the delegation as a “positive push” to negotiations over the China-GCC Free Trade Agreement (FTA), a proposed deal where talks started as early as 2004 but have failed to make serious progress. The visit is just one of many across what has been a flurry of diplomatic activity from China in the first 10 days of 2022.

Considering the geopolitical context, it is likely that Beijing is aspiring to push through completion of the deal in the immediate future, which may become of the biggest stories of this year. With China’s recent strategy having to secure and finalize as many free trade and economic deals as possible in wake of US pressure, which has included the RCEP, an application to join the CPTPP and an “agreement in principle” of the CAI with Europe, China is now eyeing the gulf states as a political priority, a set of countries who constitute important economic partners to China and have been politically cordial despite their longstanding relationship with the US.

Why do the Gulf States Matter? First of all, and most obviously, the Gulf States collectively constitute the world’s largest exporters of energy, predominantly crude oil and petroleum but also liquid natural gas, which are critical to China’s own development and ever-growing needs. In 2019, Saudi Arabia alone exported USD45.8 billion to China, a total which overshadowed every other country and four times that of the United States. 77% of that total alone constituted crude petroleum, with the smaller proportion constituting other chemical and hydrocarbon related substances.

Because the Gulf States have built their economies around this energy export model and are not in turn, industrial or manufacturing nations, this has created a very favourable balance of trade for them and as a result political priorities in securing free trade agreements have been initially low, even when highly reliant on imports. However, as the world begins to pivot towards renewable energy and envision a future away from fossil fuels, the gulf states have begun to diversify their economic outlook and reinvent their economies with large scale investment programs. Saudi Arabia for one, has established its famed “sovereign wealth fund” which as it is has already placed considerable stakes in China.

For Beijing, the Gulf States in turn are not just energy providers but constitute important export markets due to their lavish wealth and growing emphasis on high end retail and consumption, a consideration that has grown in political importance due to American economic aggression against it. As a result, the needle has now moved between both parties to now move to secure a free trade agreement. What will it consist of? Because the Gulf States all run surplus energy trade balances towards China, they will be looking to establish greater clout in the Chinese market in terms of services, retail, as well as small end products typical of these countries such as handicrafts and textiles in turn with their own transition strategies.

Given that these states are actively offsetting pressure from the United States over China, such as the UAE’s recent snub of an F-35 deal over American attempts to dump Huawei, the political obstacles to such a deal are minimal, something fortified by the repeated support shown for these countries on matters of national sovereignty at the UN. In this case, it is logical to assume that China will hastily and prudently make the needed concessions in order to clinch the deal as it has been doing with others, and this in theory should make the deal one of China’s biggest strategic clinches of 2022.
 
Song Hong

Song Hong

SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 4, 2020
3,250
-21
4,733
Country
Viet Nam
Location
Singapore
The global warming cult and their carbon neutral BS harm the Gulf states. These sheikhs must be fuming secretly in fire. While promoting carbon neutral, the white man is not helping Arab to modernized. Arab will need China help else, they will be reduce to a bunch of camel herders in 30 years.
 
Titanium100

Titanium100

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 1, 2019
5,833
-7
5,019
Country
Denmark
Location
Denmark
Song Hong said:
The global warming cult and their carbon neutral BS harm the Gulf states. These sheikhs must be fuming secretly in fire. While promoting carbon neutral, the white man is not helping Arab to modernized. Arab will need China help else, they will be reduce to a bunch of camel herders in 30 years.
Click to expand...
What is this vitriol shxt which is uncalled for and baseless. What do you mean by someone has to modernize them? or China has to help them? with what exact? they are the once building futuristic linear cities and moving first to the future where is China? Besides they were not camel herders but empire builders and world leaders for centuries not some irrelevant vietnamese sitting under a bamboo tree in the wilderness and in nothingness who nobody has heard off before... The Arab came out of the desert and conquered the world not someone you basically teach but some that teaches stuff...
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

Chakar The Great
Pakistan’s geo-economics is working well
Replies
2
Views
713
Chakar The Great
Chakar The Great
NOWorNEVER
Pakistan moves up the power ladder on world stage
Replies
14
Views
1K
SD 10
SD 10
B
America Should Bet on Bangladesh
2
Replies
26
Views
1K
bluesky
B
Kuwaiti Girl
Kuwait Needs Economic Reform, but Opponents Dominated National Assembly Election
Replies
0
Views
611
Kuwaiti Girl
Kuwaiti Girl
Hellraiser007
Indias Ocean?
Replies
0
Views
2K
Hellraiser007
Hellraiser007

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom