A top German carrier picks Huawei to help build its 5G network in potential snub to the US

Telefonica Deutschland, one of Germany’s top mobile carriers, has picked Huawei and Nokia to build out its 5G network.

The move is a potential snub to the U.S. government which has been campaigning for its allies to keep the Chinese telecoms equipment giant out of 5G networks.

Telefonica Deutschland said it was waiting for government approval for the move.