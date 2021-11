A toilet tube on SpaceX's Crew Dragon spaceship broke and sprayed pee under the floor during its first tourist flight SpaceX's passengers were safe from their own urine, since it never entered the cabin. But astronauts discovered the same issue on another Crew Dragon.

I think using back Soyuz will be a better choice for space trip to ISS.The astronaut surely do not want to be stink during their 19hours trip from earth to ISS.Made in USA shabby quality.