A time will come, Pakistan will Get J-20 as well - Sheikh Rasheed

Pomegranate
Feb 1, 2015
Pakistan to get J20 in commimg days said sheikh rasheed in a press conference
New Recruit
If this is true, military balance of power in South Asia will tilt towards PakistanPAF to get J 20 - Sheikh Rasheed
Hun daso
New Recruit
Seems to be photoshop fake
Update: seems to be true after verifying from bol news Twitter account
What he said was that J10c are coming and there will be a time when J20c will also come, but I don’t know where I will be at that time (meaning I am an old guy so may not be around) and God willing we will get them.Indeed ... the video is real:
Let's wait and see ... I stand to my statement. I don't expect to see a Pakistani J-20 in my lifetime, and if so, then I will open a bottle of Champagne to celebrate this acquisition and openly apologise for being wrong. But hey, I never thought Russia would start a war based on faked claims like the US did ... times are changing quickly at the moment, so let's wait and see.