A time will come, Pakistan will Get J-20 as well - Sheikh Rasheed

Pomegranate

Feb 1, 2015
Pakistan to get J20 in commimg days said sheikh rasheed in a press conference
20220307_132840.jpg
 
Deino

Nov 9, 2014
Riz said:
Seems to be photoshop fake
Update: seems to be true after verifying from bol news Twitter account
Indeed ... the video is real:

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1500754833061601280

RAMPAGE said:

Literal translation:

"A time will come when the J-20s will be acquired." - Sheikh Rasheed.

@Deino
Let's wait and see ... I stand to my statement. I don't expect to see a Pakistani J-20 in my lifetime, and if so, then I will open a bottle of Champagne to celebrate this acquisition and openly apologise for being wrong. But hey, I never thought Russia would start a war based on faked claims like the US did ... times are changing quickly at the moment, so let's wait and see.
 
TheDarkKnight

Jun 2, 2012
Deino said:
Indeed ... the video is real:

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1500754833061601280

Let's wait and see ... I stand to my statement. I don't expect to see a Pakistani J-20 in my lifetime, and if so, then I will open a bottle of Champagne to celebrate this acquisition and openly apologise for being wrong. But hey, I never thought Russia would start a war based on faked claims like the US did ... times are changing quickly at the moment, so let's wait and see.
What he said was that J10c are coming and there will be a time when J20c will also come, but I don’t know where I will be at that time (meaning I am an old guy so may not be around) and God willing we will get them.
So there is nothing definitive at all. But it does show that PAF must have had some discussions with China at some point.

And there is no need to apologize for anything. We are all humans and make estimates based on our best judgment.
 

