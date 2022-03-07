A time will come, Pakistan will Get J-20 as well - Sheikh Rasheed

Deino said:



Let's wait and see ... I stand to my statement. I don't expect to see a Pakistani J-20 in my lifetime, and if so, then I will open a bottle of Champagne to celebrate this acquisition and openly apologise for being wrong. But hey, I never thought Russia would start a war based on faked claims like the US did ... times are changing quickly at the moment, so let's wait and see.

What he said was that J10c are coming and there will be a time when J20c will also come, but I don’t know where I will be at that time (meaning I am an old guy so may not be around) and God willing we will get them.So there is nothing definitive at all. But it does show that PAF must have had some discussions with China at some point.And there is no need to apologize for anything. We are all humans and make estimates based on our best judgment.