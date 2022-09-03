A third of Pakistan is underwater amid its worst floods in history. Here's what you need to know

When IK use to talk about climate change, Pakistan became the most affected because of it, planting more trees, and people use to make jokes about it. You Idiots this is what happens when you don't know or understand when to shut up and listen specially when someone is talking in your own favor.

Sindh has been under PPP for decades and just look at Sindh's plight, Sindis need to burn these fake bhuttos alive once and for all. If not be prepared to be drowned every fuckin year.

We are living under a coup disguised as democracy, the institutions that have held this nation hostage and that have always allowed themselves to be used as a pawn to foreign powers need to be made accountable as well. After all the mess we are in today is their doing as well imposing a corrupt and treacherous lot on Pakistan without the wishes of its people again and again.