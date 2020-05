A Theory On Partition

After reading a bit about the historical happenings in the Indian subcontinent I am proposing a theory about why Britishers left a mess in India . So without farther ado I am going to delve into the reasons on why Britishers left a mess behind that is plaguing the whole subcontinent .Britishers even though ruling for 190 years (1757-1947) was never assimilated in to the subcontinent which is unlike of previous invaders who came to the subcontinent and later assimilated into the wider population and bringing in flavors of their culture which shaped the culture and enriched it. However the Britishers were a different breed altogether they not only created a barrier among themselves and the native population but also took the plunders to enrich their country in a systematic way causing destruction of the agrarian sector as well as the native industries and making it dependent on UK and western world . But even after employing all tactics of the book the britishers were unable to control the urge for independence in the subcontinent they somewhat dishearteningly left India but even during that they left behind a huge mess perhaps willingly because of the following reasons:1. Christian Population:Due to influence of the various european powers Christians were an influential majority in subcontinent consisting of both native born as well as some foreign born. However despite having a soft spot for them the Britishers were highly unwelcome to accommodate them in their country so they created a hectic partition plan in which neither sides were happy innumerable lives were lost consists mainly of hindus muslims and sikhs while christians most often left untouched. The Britishers with all their negativeness they have some keen ability and one of that is the great intuition. They knew if countries are divided in a proper way and if population exchange is done then Christians would be left in alone to fend for themselves giving the religious nature of the subcontinent the Christianity will bear the wrath given their perceived foreignness in belief. However if muslims remained and if a bit propaganda spread and bribes were given muslims can be the punching bag without hurting the christians kind of like bubble raps.2. ControlSecond reason is to indirectly control the country through war and propaganda . If in a proper way partition was done and population exchanged then with time the enmity would be reduced gradually and in future there may be a possibility of union of some sort . If this would have happened then west would invariably loose control in a big market and if they would have became self sufficient and prosperous they might have challenged the hegemony of the west which they are so keen to retain even when there is no empire.This is just my assumption based upon my readings. However I may be wrong . So constructive criticism is welcome . Share your views too.