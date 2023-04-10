What's new

A Terrorist Who Got Away; We Need to do Better Next Time

Crimson Blue

Crimson Blue

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 7, 2019
Pakistan
United States
So there was a verified terrorist, Abdul Hafeez Baloch (you can simply tell by last name) who was under arrest in Karachi jail. However an unpatriotic judge released him only after one year. But a very patriotic jail superintendent informed the security forces about this illegal release and 2 Vigo vehicles were dispatched to pick up that guy while he was exiting the jail.

Following video shows valiant struggle by security forces where they even fired shots outside the jail and resorted to hand to hand combat, however Abdul Hafeez Baloch was able to escape with the help of his relatives which were present outside the jail. I try to post a video of one of his accomplices if I can find it.

Turn up the volume to hear the gun shots and commentary of bystanders:


https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1621848271080620034
 
