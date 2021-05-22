Log in
A temple situated in Indian Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore has dedicated a 'Corona Devi' idol to protect people from pandemic.
Thread starter
Daghalodi
Start date
Today at 4:31 PM
Daghalodi
SENIOR MEMBER
Oct 12, 2009
4,395
1
4,834
Country
Location
Today at 4:31 PM
#1
Ahmet Pasha
ELITE MEMBER
May 23, 2017
8,830
-5
8,897
Country
Location
50 minutes ago
#2
Whatever wrong number makes money
Indian priest class are true capitalists
hussain0216
ELITE MEMBER
May 29, 2012
16,585
-21
23,195
Country
Location
49 minutes ago
#3
Jahil beghairat people
H
Han Patriot
ELITE MEMBER
Mar 23, 2011
10,994
-23
17,002
Country
Location
27 minutes ago
#4
Jai Corona Ma Jai
shadowdragon
FULL MEMBER
New Recruit
Jul 30, 2020
62
0
87
Country
Location
17 minutes ago
#5
I am wondering when are they gonna make a "RAFAEL DEVI"...
