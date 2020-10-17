What's new

A teenager has beheaded a teacher in northern Paris for showing pictures of Prophet Mohammed in class

A

Footage captures the moment Chechen gunman, 18, is shot by French police after BEHEADING a teacher who 'showed his class cartoons of the Prophet Mohammed during lesson on freedom'
  • A teenager has beheaded a teacher in northern Paris for showing pictures of Prophet Mohammed in class
  • The attack occurred in Conflans-Saint-Honorine, 25 miles from the city centre, before a police chase ensued
  • Footage has been shared showing the moments the police caught up with the 18-year-old suspect on Friday
  • In the video, the police are seen advancing down a street towards the suspect while holding their firearms
  • The officers can be heard shouting at him to get on the ground before opening fire and killing him in the street
By PETER ALLEN IN PARIS and CHRIS JEWERS FOR MAILONLINE and WIRES

PUBLISHED: 17:42 BST, 16 October 2020 | UPDATED: 02:25 BST, 17 October 2020






Footage has been released of the moment a teenage Chechen gunman was shot by French police after beheading a teacher for showing his class cartoons of the Prophet Mohammed.
The 18-year-old reportedly shouted 'Allahu Akbar' before attacking the teacher with a knife in a Paris suburb in broad daylight on Friday afternoon.
His victim was a 47-year-old middle school history teacher named as Samuel P, who had enraged parents by displaying cartoons of the Prophet Mohammed to pupils in a lesson on freedom of expression.
The suspect, whose identity has not been officially established, was shot by French officers as they tried to arrest him. He later died of his injuries, police said.
Four people, including a minor, have been arrested in connection with the incident, a judicial source told AFP early on Saturday. All were related to the assailant, the source added.
A video taken by a local resident shows the police arriving to attempt the arrest, ultimately leading to the shooting of the alleged assailant.
Police shown arriving to attempt to arrest the 18-year-old suspect, suspected of beheading a middle school teacher on Friday


+14
French officers were seen pointing their firearms downs the street at the suspect out of shot of the video


+14

Gunman 'shouting Allahu Akbar' BEHEADS a man in northern Paris

The moment a suspected terrorist was shot dead by French police in a Paris suburb after allegedly beheading a school teacher with a knife has been captured on video.
