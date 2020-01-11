What's new

A talk on scholarship opportunities in Germany by Scholarship Network

Must Attend this Live FB Session by
German Embassy Islamabad
&
DAAD Pakistan
about various study and research scholarship opportunities in Germany. This lecture will be live on this page of
German Embassy Islamabad
on Tuesday 29th December at 05:00PM (PST).

Explore various study and research scholarship opportunities in Germany
🇩🇪
️! Join us for a Facebook live Q&A session with Director of DAAD Information Centre Islamabad, Inge Iqbal, and Pakistan Ambassador of Alexander von Humboldt Foundation, Dr. Samina Mehnaz, on Tuesday 29th December at 05:00PM (PST).
Submit your questions in the comment section below in advance to make sure we'll cover them during the session. You can also send your queries during the live session!
P.S.. Go to Scholarship Network FB page. A must join for students seeking higher education, be it Indians or Pakistanis..
 
