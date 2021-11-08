A tale of two towers

The Court decisions should be rational, logical as well as legal. Those who had bought the apartments at NASLA tower and had the apartments leased were at no fault and hence should have been provided with market based compensation at least 6 months before eviction so that they could have found alternate accommodations. However, they have yet to be paid and hence they are the biggest losers whereas the builder has not paid a penny yet and is still scot-free.



Infact, logically, the Building should have been regularized as it had not only been built, completed and handed over but was also occupied by residents. The court could just as easily have fined the builder heavily for illegal encroaching of state land like that of Bahria Town Karachi. Alternatively, Engineering firms could have been hired to determine the possibility of alterations to the building in a manner in which illegal encroachments were minimized........or the unused encroached service lane could have been alternated with a small underpass etc.



Most importantly, the SC should have severely punished the departments which are responsible to ensure that no Government land is encroached upon as NASLA tower could not have been built without connivance. However, not a single soul has been punished.



The crux of the matter is that only the public has been punished for buying KDA/KBCA etc., approved properties which is a severe discharge of injustice. Nobody has been compensated, just as nobody was compensated at Alladin Park (400+ shops were demolished along with PavilionEnd Club). All those shops were providing livelihood to thousands and could just as easily have been regularized.