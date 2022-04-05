A surprise major war could break out between South Korea and North Korea - As tensions have been flaring but out of the limelight due to Ukraine

Knockingdoors
Mar 27, 2022
Ukraine has taken the limelight from this back and forth war of words that is currently occuring between South Korea and Kim Jong-Un and co.
The tensions have occured due to a new conservative leader taking office in South Korea recently who have started a cycle of war of words with the Kims on the northern border. He referred to Kim as ''Rude boy'' and I will teach him lessons and snap him out of it meaning his rudeness.
North Korean officials issued statements on Sunday condemning Suh's remarks, warning Pyongyang would destroy major targets in Seoul if South Korea takes any "dangerous military action" such as a preemptive strike.
"(South Korean President-elect) Yoon's 'preemptive strike' comment made the headlines a few months ago, and Pyongyang is seizing Suh’s remarks to make a point to the incoming South Korean administration," Kim Yo Jong said, according to Reuters.
The war of words have been building up recently... But the North took notice of this cycle of hot rhetoric coming from Seoul and it did not sit well with them and felt threatened for the first time..
Here is the newly elected South Korean president who has ignited this area sharply and very quickly before even taking office official before May 10th
South Korea's new president-elect Yoon Suk Yeol (C) has promised to get tough on North Korea Jung Yeon-je AFP
Seoul (AFP) – Threatening a pre-emptive strike, swiftly responding to missile tests, and telling "rude boy" leader Kim Jong Un to behave: South Korea's next president looks set to get tough on the nuclear-armed North, analysts say.
For the last five years Seoul has pursued a policy of engagement with Pyongyang, brokering high-level summits between Kim and then-US president Donald Trump while reducing joint US military drills the North sees as provocative.
For president-elect Yoon Suk-yeol -- who won a close election by a razor-thin margin Thursday -- this "subservient" approach has been a manifest failure.
The outgoing administration of President Moon Jae-in "volunteered to play middleman between the US and North Korea but was dumped by both in the end," Yoon said in a pre-election Facebook post.
Since the start of the year, Pyongyang has conducted a record-breaking nine weapons tests, including of banned hypersonic and medium range ballistic missiles.
After the North test-fired what it claimed was a reconnaissance satellite component Saturday -- Seoul said it was a disguised ballistic missile -- Yoon, 61, said the youthful Kim needed to be taken in hand.
"If you give me a chance, I will teach him some manners," he said.
On the campaign trail, he said Kim was a "rude boy", and promised that once he was in power, he would make the North Korean leader "snap out of it".
The former prosecutor has threatened a pre-emptive strike on the North "if necessary" -- something analysts say is wildly unrealistic and dangerous.
Even so, Yoon vowed Thursday to "sternly deal with the North's illegal and irrational acts," in his first comments as president-elect.
Instead of dialogue and engagement, she said, Yoon will take a harder line, having already called for more joint drills with the US.
"It's a departure from the Moon administration's prioritisation of inter-Korean engagement, to say the least," she added.
The "one-way love" displayed under Moon will come to an end, said Professor Park Won-gon of Ewha Womans University.
"Yoon will certainly want to put the issue of denuclearisation in the agenda," said Park, in contrast to the more piecemeal diplomacy pursued by his liberal predecessor.
"It's highly likely that North Korea will say no."
Yoon has even suggested buying an additional THAAD missile system from the US to counter the North -- despite risks that it could prompt new economic retaliation from China, Seoul's biggest trade partner.
"Seoul must also retool its complex relationship with Beijing," Yoon said in a policy statement in Foreign Affairs last month.
But negotiations collapsed in 2019, and diplomacy has stalled as Pyongyang has ramped up weapons testing and threatened to abandon a self-imposed moratorium on testing long-range missiles and nuclear weapons.
Yoon has not ruled out the possibility of dialogue with Pyongyang, but analysts say his hawkish position puts him on a completely different footing and significantly reduces the prospect of substantive engagement.
Pyongyang will judge it has "nothing to gain" from talking to a hardline South Korean government, Hong Min, a researcher at the Korea Institute for National Unification told AFP.
Keeping tensions on the peninsula high will work in Pyongyang's favour, Hong added, allowing it to keep momentum on Kim's avowed program of military modernisation.
"North Korea will pick up the tempo of its nuclear and missile development and use the hawkish South Korean government to justify its actions."
Kim Yo Jong, a senior official in the government and ruling party, said it was a "very big mistake" for South Korea's minister of defence to make recent remarks discussing attacks on the North, state news agency KCNA reported.
South Korean Defence Minister Suh Wook had said on Friday that his country's military has a variety of missiles with significantly improved range, accuracy and power, with "the ability to accurately and quickly hit any target in North Korea."
Both Koreas have increased displays of military strength after North Korea test-fired a range of increasingly powerful missiles this year. Officials in Seoul and Washington also fear it may be preparing to resume testing nuclear weapons for the first time since 2017 amid stalled negotiations. read more
Kim and another North Korean official issued earlier statements on Sunday condemning Suh's remarks, and warned that Pyongyang would destroy major targets in Seoul if the South takes any "dangerous military action" such as a preemptive strike. read more
Kim's criticisms are most likely aimed at South Korean President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol, who has called for a more muscular defence against North Korean threats, said Rachel Minyoung Lee, an analyst with the U.S.-based 38 North project, which monitors North Korea. read more
"But if south Korea, for any reason - whether or not it is blinded by misjudgement - opts for such military action as 'preemptive strike' touted by (Suh Wook), the situation will change," Kim added. "In that case, south Korea itself will become a target."
If the South Korean military violates North Korea territory, it will face an "unimaginably terrible disaster" and the North's nuclear combat force will have to inevitably carry out its duty, she said, noting that the South can avoid this fate by dropping any "fantastic daydream" of launching a preemptive attack on a nuclear-armed state.
