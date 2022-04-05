A surprise major war could break out between South Korea and North Korea - As tensions have been flaring but out of the limelight due to Ukraine

Park said his meetings here will also include discussions on actual steps the North would have to take to enable such incentives, adding the U.S. and the incoming Yoon administration both believe that denuclearization is the only path available to North Korea.

Still, he dismissed the possibility of Yoon holding an inter-Korean summit just to restart dialogue with the North.

"It is not an issue that can all of a sudden be resolved just by leaders deciding to do so," said Park. "We believe the natural process to address the North Korean nuclear issue is to create a realistic and verifiable roadmap (to denuclearization) and then hold a leaders' summit based on that."

Pyongyang has avoided denuclearization talks