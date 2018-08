A Super Power without Allies ?

As we all know currently USA is the sole Super power in this world but there was a time when there was another ( USSR ) but it crumbled and divided into several small independent states. After giving some thought into it , I wonder what cause the USSR to collapse ? was it bad economy ? weak Army ? lack of allies or their support ? strategic blunders ? etc ..There is this one question that pop into my head about the afghan war which struck the last nail in the USSR coffin , USSR was badly losing in Afghanistan .. Americans use their every possible Ally in the region to beat them , Pakistan trained and Fought with Afghans to hurt USSR , Arabs poured in Millions of Dollars and manpower , and so Europe back US actions . Who were USSR Allies and what were they doing ? I can think of India as very close ally to USSR , and they are the closest to help their cause with money or manpower but why they didn't do it ? why USSR did not use the same tactics US used against them ??Please discuss ..Please keep the discussion as Civil/formal as possible ..