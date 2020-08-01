A suggestion for peace in Afghanistan

The target audience of this thread are Pakistanis and Afghanis. Others may contribute, but please dont try to derail the discussion. Since past many years, we are observing the bad situation in Afghanistan. Afghanis blame that on Pakistan, may be they are right, but not completely. Afghanistan became a party against Pakistan since inception. You guys voted against us in 1947. You murdered our first prime minister. You supported Al-Zulfiqar traitors, and then TTP and what not. After all that, Pakistan increased its muscle in Afghanistan, and the result is in front of you. Now, you guys called for help from every beast and frog of the jungle. Did it help? Mark my words, it will not help. Whatsoever. So here I want to suggest something, that you(Afghanis) might not be realizing, but that's actually does matter(and will work for sure). Sign an agreement that clearly accepts Eastern part of Durand-Line as sovereign part of Pakistan, and accept Durand Line as permanent divider of Pakistan and Afghanistan. In addition to that, insure Pakistan, that you guys will never poke your nose in Pakistan's affairs again, and that, Afghanistan will never become a party against Pakistan(No matter how much India tries). Trust me, we, with the grace of Allah, can transform the landscape in Afghanistan, not in years, but in months. We can really help you guys in transforming Afghanistan into a normal country. But, first we need help and good intentions from your side. We don't hate you, we are just cautious. @Mangus Ortus Novem @Maarkhoor @waz @Irfan Baloch @PanzerKiel