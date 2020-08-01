/ Register

A suggestion for peace in Afghanistan

Discussion in 'Strategic & Foreign Affairs' started by fitpOsitive, Aug 1, 2020 at 6:21 PM.

  Aug 1, 2020 at 6:21 PM #1
    fitpOsitive

    fitpOsitive SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    7,617
    Joined:
    May 27, 2015
    Ratings:
    +13 / 7,801 / -1
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    The target audience of this thread are Pakistanis and Afghanis.
    Others may contribute, but please dont try to derail the discussion.

    Since past many years, we are observing the bad situation in Afghanistan.
    Afghanis blame that on Pakistan, may be they are right, but not completely.

    Afghanistan became a party against Pakistan since inception. You guys voted against us in 1947. You murdered our first prime minister. You supported Al-Zulfiqar traitors, and then TTP and what not. After all that, Pakistan increased its muscle in Afghanistan, and the result is in front of you.

    Now, you guys called for help from every beast and frog of the jungle. Did it help? Mark my words, it will not help. Whatsoever.

    So here I want to suggest something, that you(Afghanis) might not be realizing, but that's actually does matter(and will work for sure).

    Sign an agreement that clearly accepts Eastern part of Durand-Line as sovereign part of Pakistan, and accept Durand Line as permanent divider of Pakistan and Afghanistan.
    In addition to that, insure Pakistan, that you guys will never poke your nose in Pakistan's affairs again, and that, Afghanistan will never become a party against Pakistan(No matter how much India tries).

    Trust me, we, with the grace of Allah, can transform the landscape in Afghanistan, not in years, but in months.

    We can really help you guys in transforming Afghanistan into a normal country.
    But, first we need help and good intentions from your side.

    We don't hate you, we are just cautious.
    @Mangus Ortus Novem @Maarkhoor @waz @Irfan Baloch @PanzerKiel
     
  Aug 1, 2020 at 6:25 PM #2
    hussain0216

    hussain0216 ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    14,677
    Joined:
    May 29, 2012
    Ratings:
    +6 / 18,570 / -25
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    United Kingdom
    Honestly I've just had enough of afghani

    I don't care what happens to them aslong as they don't bring their fassad here
     
  Aug 1, 2020 at 6:27 PM #3
    fitpOsitive

    fitpOsitive SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    7,617
    Joined:
    May 27, 2015
    Ratings:
    +13 / 7,801 / -1
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    Yes bro, just to make Afghanistan more livable for the people.
     
  Aug 1, 2020 at 6:30 PM #4
    hussain0216

    hussain0216 ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    14,677
    Joined:
    May 29, 2012
    Ratings:
    +6 / 18,570 / -25
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    United Kingdom

    That's their problem

    If they want to live like animals, then let them

    We just need to keep them out of the country

    They are a worthless fassadi donkey people


    We have done enough in supporting millions of namak haram Afghani refugees for decades, no more
     
  Aug 1, 2020 at 7:02 PM #5
    waz

    waz SENIOR MODERATOR

    Messages:
    15,346
    Joined:
    Sep 15, 2006
    Ratings:
    +63 / 38,035 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    United Kingdom
    Sign an agreement that clearly accepts Eastern part of Durand-Line as sovereign part of Pakistan, and accept Durand Line as permanent divider of Pakistan and Afghanistan.
    In addition to that, insure Pakistan, that you guys will never poke your nose in Pakistan's affairs again, and that, Afghanistan will never become a party against Pakistan(No matter how much India tries).

    100% bro.
     
  Aug 1, 2020 at 7:48 PM #6
    TheGreatMaratha

    TheGreatMaratha FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    1,454
    Joined:
    Oct 28, 2019
    Ratings:
    +3 / 965 / -5
    Country:
    India
    Location:
    India
    But I thought Afghans don't agree to the Durrand Line, right? How will it be some kind of a deal if you basically just propose your side of the bargain. I honestly didn't get you here.
     
  Aug 1, 2020 at 8:05 PM #7
    Bawag

    Bawag FULL MEMBER

    New Recruit

    Messages:
    22
    Joined:
    Apr 27, 2020
    Ratings:
    +0 / 59 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Australia
    To be honest! I don't see any hope or near time solution to this problem no matter whoever is in power in Afghanistan (even the Taliban).

    My understanding is that when a sizable group of people have the superiority complex over others, things always remain problematic until unless there is a brute force used (something on similar lines to what Soviets 'Inferior Slavs' used upon the Nazi Germans 'Superior Aryans'). Afghan Pashtuns, at least their ruling and or elite classes, strongly believe that they are an 'Aryan Race' and/or 'the lost tribe of Israel'. They treat Pakistan as 'Punjabistan' and think very low of Punjabis (regardless of religion Islam, Sikhism, etc). I guess the humiliation brought by Sikh Empire still haunts them, and later the mass troops employed by Brits from Punjab. They still live in Abdali's era and want to gain the lost glory back!

    In conclusion, this problem is like my Arthritis, my rheumatologist told me that there is no cure for this disease. He told me that you just need to make sure you have a healthy lifestyle and time to time you need to treat flare-ups with timely medication. Similarly, Afghanistan is stuck with Pakistan, and Pakistan is stuck with Afghanistan forever. So let's buckle up! It is going to be long ride. We just need to make sure that we treat each and every ethnic group equally in Pakistan and focus on harmony, equality, human and social development. As long as, majority and hopefully all of us agree to put together, any flare-ups from Afghanistan can be treated with proper medication.
     
  Aug 1, 2020 at 8:05 PM #8
    fitpOsitive

    fitpOsitive SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    7,617
    Joined:
    May 27, 2015
    Ratings:
    +13 / 7,801 / -1
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    I proposed an offer, that Afghans understand very well. Actually, you have to be in someone's shoe to understand such things.
     
  Aug 1, 2020 at 8:56 PM #9
    Flash_Ninja

    Flash_Ninja SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    3,181
    Joined:
    May 16, 2013
    Ratings:
    +0 / 3,743 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    United Kingdom
    How about a binding referendum district by district, and when everybody inevitably votes for Pakistan the issue can be buried forever.
     
  Aug 1, 2020 at 9:06 PM #10
    Imran Khan

    Imran Khan PDF VETERAN

    Messages:
    54,376
    Joined:
    Oct 18, 2007
    Ratings:
    +58 / 103,407 / -39
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    only peaceful option is kick out every namak haram from paksitan and mine/fence /sniper/wall/robots/cameras/trunch this damn border .
     
  Aug 1, 2020 at 9:17 PM #11
    313ghazi

    313ghazi SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    7,301
    Joined:
    Mar 14, 2017
    Ratings:
    +35 / 13,758 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    United Kingdom
    Carrot and stick. Afghanistan is a violent tribal society that only respects power. The stick should be wielded ten times for every carrot. Any concession we make is seen as a weakness.
     
  Aug 1, 2020 at 9:19 PM #12
    Bagheera

    Bagheera SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    4,180
    Joined:
    Jan 16, 2013
    Ratings:
    +0 / 1,265 / -38
    Country:
    India
    Location:
    India
    Anything that happened till 1949 or 1950 doesn't count. The South Asian countries were newly independent. They were under the influence of the departing ex-colonizers. Many agents of foreign countries held crucial positions in the newly established governments. Early policies, decisions and actions attributed to the newly born nations were actually dictated by British or Soviets.

    @Imran Khan

    - PRTP GWD
     
  Aug 1, 2020 at 9:20 PM #13
    masterchief_mirza

    masterchief_mirza SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    6,137
    Joined:
    Apr 29, 2019
    Ratings:
    +13 / 12,794 / -1
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    United Kingdom
    Nobody agreed to what the British did in 1947; naturally everybody wanted more not less. The point is though that the language, rights, culture, development and unique identity of pashtuns is preserved on both sides of the Durand line. Pakistani pashtuns are equally proud as Afghan pashtuns. Hence there is no actual disenfranchisement and there should be no argument, except from trouble makers in Kabul and Peshawar. If anything, pashtuns fare substantially better in Pakistan. Just ask our PM.
     
