Indeed this is also written in the books of jews and christians too. But for us in many places in Quran Allah says be good people, worship only God of Abraham (peace be upon him) give to the poor, haste in doing good deeds and when you make a mistake or sin ask forgiveness from Allah. Beleive in lofe after death and judgement day.



And if you are doer of these things its a promise in Quran in multiple places no matter how hard the hardhip or trial is for you Allah will end it when you ask help of Allah.



All you have to do is be believers in unseen Creator of the universe and ask only Him in ur worship he will open doors which you did not think were present.



Thank you for sharing. I needed this and i don't think you posted it for anyone else but me it was for me indeed.

Click to expand...