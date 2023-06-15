Making an Oasis of Hope and Prosperity: A Story of Resilience and Community Development
Frontier Corps (FC) Balochistan, Awaran Militia’s area of responsibility lies in the sub-districts or tehsils of Hoshab and Gwargo, which is characterized by a complex sociopolitical landscape, instability and economic marginalization. Geographically, the area is characterized by vastness of terrain, scattered population centers and underdeveloped communication infrastructure. Inaccessibility of the forces and limited ingress among the population is exploited by the terrorists through conduct of activities in a manner to achieve psychological ascendency over the security forces, especially in the realm of perception domain. Challenges for the security forces stem out from the locals’ inaccessibility to basic needs, which ultimately strengthens the terrorists’ narrative. This volatile security milieu and socioeconomic inadequacies necessitate the need for deliberate operational planning, well-coordinated execution viz-a-viz a strong parallel effect-based social maneuver. Thus, allowing the security forces to engage with the social and political dynamics of the conflict, rather than simply responding to them.
Not long ago, the area served as headquarters and operations base for the Baloch Liberation Front’s (BLF) leader, Allah Nazar Baloch. Due to the notoriety, the area was considered a no-go area for the government functionaries and security forces alike. In the social realm, it was and is considered to be one of the least developed areas in Southern Balochistan. The myth of locals’ averse emotions towards the security forces was repeatedly strengthened through terrorist activities with an aim to carve a gap between the population and its defenders. But in 2022, Headquarters (HQ) Awaran Militia took the initiative to light up the dark reality of Kolwa Valley and transformed its notorious repute into an oasis of hope and prosperity.
Supported by HQ FC, Commandant Awaran Militia, Brigadier Mazar Iqbal took the arduous task to transform the socio-kinetic plight of the locals by encouraging the resilience of local populace and security forces through enhanced community outreach and confidence-building measures (CBM). For the achievement of the desired vision, a hybrid strategy based on the enhanced operational efficiency was evolved with a parallel effect-based social maneuver. The lines of effort identified for this vision were education, healthcare, access to clean water, uplifting the underprivileged and the most important of all, the youth, who are the torchbearers of the mantle of leadership in the coming years. In order to streamline the process, a detailed survey of the education facilities, sports grounds and water accessibility was carried out.
Education
In many parts of the world, access to education is a luxury that many children simply do not have. As in any other underdeveloped neighborhood, schools are often overcrowded and under-resourced, leaving children without the necessities needed to learn and develop. In Hoshab and Gwargo Tehsil, of the total 74 schools, 22 schools are without buildings, and 10 schools are non-functional. Based on the survey, the plight of the education sector turned out to be disenchanting, with 95% schools not having school furniture at all. The demand for chairs was calculated to be 4000 with a cost of 11.27 million Rupees. Arrangement of funds for the project was in itself a strenuous task, but as the saying goes, ‘where there is a will, there is a way.’ Funds were collected and orders were placed and finally the chairs started arriving. As the FC arrived with the chairs at different schools, the children eagerly gathered around, their eyes filled with wonder and excitement. For many of them, this was the first time they had ever seen a school chair, let alone sit on one. As FC began to distribute the chairs, the children's joy was palpable, they grinned from ear to ear, giggling and whispering to each other as they picked out their chairs. As they settled into their new chairs, the children's faces lit up with pure joy. For the first time, they had a comfortable and stable place to sit, allowing them to focus on their studies without distractions. These are not just chairs, but the future hope and confidence of thousands of children who will occupy them in their quest for learning.
A similar project in the education sector was the construction of a school at Shabir Bazar, which in itself is a milestone with everlasting results. Keeping in view the condition of the school, this project was taken up as a challenge. The school with its 63 students was the only future ray of hope for the population covering a radius of 6 kilometers (km). Presently, the new school is under construction at a cost of 1.4 million Rupees. The anxiousness of the children for their new school cannot be expressed in words.
School chairs for the school have also been procured and once completed, it will be an oasis of learning for the children of Shabir Bazar and its neighboring areas.
Access to Clean Drinking Water
Access to clean drinking water is a basic human right and is essential for good health and well-being. Unfortunately, Hoshab Tehsil, like many other underdeveloped areas, lacks access to clean drinking water, leading to widespread illness and disease. In Hoshab Tehsil, out of the 28 mauzas (administrative district) and 145 settlements, only nine mauzas have tube wells installed. Headquarters FC, in its endeavor to ensure the provision of clean drinking water, has so far completed seven water projects worth 7.1 million Rupees in different villages and three projects worth 3.7 million Rupees are in progress. So far, 14,250 individuals have benefited from the water projects conducted in the area.
Youth Empowerment
Youth plays a vital role in the development and progress of a nation. They are the future of a country and hold the potential to bring positive changes to the society. The importance of youth in nation-building cannot be overstated, as they are the ones who will inherit the country and take it forward. HQ Awaran Militia has always stressed the need to give prime importance to youth’s empowerment. In this regard, a fully sponsored visit has been conducted for the youth to participate in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) match in Quetta, Gwadar, Cadet College Panjgur and Girls Cadet College Turbat. Moreover, special events for youth’s inclusion have also become a regular factor in which sports events between FC troops and local teams have been organized, sports kits are distributed to the local school, and a marathon has also been conducted.
Community Engagement
Community engagement is especially important for security forces operating in LIC (low-intensity conflict) environments, as these situations are often characterized by a lack of trust, high levels of violence, and complex social dynamics. Effective community engagement can help security forces to address these challenges and promote stability and security in the affected areas, which will build trust, improve intelligence, increase cooperation, enhance public safety and foster a sense of ownership. Through the conduct of various events, HQ Awaran Militia has increased the trust of the local populace in the endeavors of FC. Moreover, sensing the deprivation of the locals, wheelchairs have been distributed among all the needy individuals of Hoshab Tehsil, along with the free ration distribution activities. Furthermore, two mosques (Balgatar and Dandar) are also being built in the area costing 9 million Rupees.
The achievements of the desired collection of funds was a major issue, but the same was smoothly conducted through the gracious allocation by Joint Services Headquarters, Headquarters 10 Corps, Headquarters 11 Corps, Headquarters Frontier Corps (South), Awaran Militia and Karachi-based philanthropists (Saturday Welfare Group and Mr. Mehrab Gul).
The value of oasis lies in its ability to provide a source of sustenance and hope for people against the harsh and challenging environments. It represents triumph over adversity and a testament to the resilience and determination of those who create and maintain it.
