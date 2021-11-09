A step back to Raphael and IAI: Britain wants Hyperson missiles for its warships

Duke Class | Royal Navy The 13 Type 23, or Duke-class, frigates are the core of the front-line Fleet. They can be typically be found east of Suez, safeguarding Britain's vital maritime trade routes or Britain's interests in the South Atlantic.

צעד אחורה לרפאל ותעשייה אווירית: בריטניה רוצה טילים היפרסונים לספינות המלחמה שלה לאחרונה הציגו החברות רפאל ותעשייה אווירית טילי שיוט מתוצרתן בתערוכת נשק בבריטניה בכוונה לחשוף אותם לצי הבריטי. זאת, בשל הליך רכש שבריטניה מקיימת בשנים האחרונות במטרה להחליף את טילי ההארפון המזדקנים עד 2023. מדובר בפרויקט תחת השם ISSGW בהיקף משוער של 250 מליוני פאונד (כ-340 מליוני דולרים), לזיווד...

A step back to Raphael and IAI: Britain wants Hyperson missiles for its warshipsIsraeli industries offer submarine-propelled missiles to the British, while officers in the British Navy want Hypersonic weapons. Israel has no such motivation in local developmentAmi Rohex Dumba | 9/11/2021 Contact authorsharingA step back to Raphael and IAI: Britain wants Hyperson missiles for its warshipsRecently, the companies Rafael and IAI presented cruise missiles made at a weapons exhibition in the UK with the intention of exposing them to the British Navy. This is due to a procurement process that the UK is conducting in recent years with the aim of replacing the aging Harpoon missiles by 2023.This is a project under the name ISSGW worth an estimated 250 million pounds (about 340 million dollars), for the packaging of three ships with five missile kits. Despite the Israeli expectation, it seems that in the UK people are rethinking and wanting Hyperson missiles.On November 2, 2021, the House of Commons Selection Committee held a session that covered a wide range of issues relevant to the current and future state of the Royal Navy.'The Navy is more interested in much longer-range hypersonic missiles. "It is difficult to justify the plaster approach with spending £ 250 million for five sets of missiles to equip just three ships," said Admiral Sir Anthony David Radakin at the hearing. Of 2023.During the discussion it emerged that the British prefer the future cruise missile developed under the FCASW project, with hypersonic propulsion, along with MBDA. The missile, which began planning in 2011, is not expected to be operational before 2030.This means that despite the intention of Israeli companies to offer UK submarine cruise missiles to its fleet, Israel does not have a hypersonic engine to propel Raphael or IAI missiles. There is also no Israeli development project for a hypersonic cruise missile.At least not one such visible. Even a move over the state budget approved in recent days, does not reveal between the lines such a development project that is expected to cost hundreds of millions of shekels. At least.Beyond the particular case of the expected deal in the UK, the British debate raises a broader question - will Israeli industries remain competitive in the global missile industry without hypersonic motivation?