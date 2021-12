Gen Tariq rightly said that next WOT will be fought in cities.. (he or the 2000 bombs disposal guy).



TLP must be strogly prosecuted and culprit must be jailed or hanged. To increae its following, TLP creates a scapegoat from time to time. Its like creating a crisis, and then coming forward to 'lead' as a saviour. The worse is that they claim it as 'protectors' of the Prophet's honour.



So they get the relevance and gain power as a result. Also, they get money/funding and political voters.



Lastly, only state can punish people and state must hold its sole monopoly on the use of violence/assault/force.



Feel sad for the sri lankan. Also, who will come invest in Pakistan if foreigners are not safe.