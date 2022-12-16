Daily Samakal Bangladesh Newspaper The Daily Samakal (দৈনিক সমকাল) highly trusted Bangla newspaper in Bangladesh. Read all the latest news headlines, bd songbad shironam online.

বাংলাদেশি সমর্থকদের জন্য মেসির মা ও স্ত্রী'র বিশেষ বার্তা বাংলাদেশি সমর্থকদের জন্য মেসির মা ও স্ত্রী'র বিশেষ বার্তা স্পোর্টস ডেস্ক প্রকাশ: ১৬ ডিসেম্বর ২২ । ১৪:৫০ | আপডেট: ১৬ ডিসেম্বর ২২ । ১৪:৫০ ফলো করুন- কাতারে ফেভারিট হিসেবেই পা রেখেছিল আর্জেন্টিনা। কিন্তু প্রথম ম্যাচেই সৌদি আরবের বিপক্ষে হেরে খাদের কিনারায় পৌঁছে গিয়েছিল দুবারের বিশ্বচ্যাম্পিয়নরা। সেখান থেকে দুর্দান্তভাবে ঘুরে দাঁড়িয়ে একের পর এক বাঁচা-মরার লড়াই পেরিয়ে এখন ফাইনালে আর্জেন্টিনা। মেসির হাতে বিশ্বকাপ শিরোপা ওঠার পথে এখন আর মাত্র একটি বাঁধা। স্বভাবতই পুরো বিশ্ব তাকিয়ে রয়েছে সেই ম্যাচের দিকে। বিশ্বকাপকে ঘিরে এরই মধ্যে বাংলাদেশ নামটাও বেশ পরিচিত হয়ে উঠেছে আর্জেন্টাইনদের কাছে। এমনকি কোটি বাঙালি ভক্তের ভালোবাসার কথা জানেন বিশ্বতারকা লিওলেন মেসির মা সেলিয়া মারিয়া কুচ্চিত্তিনি ও সহধর্মীনী আন্তোনেলা রোকুজ্জোও। বাংলাদেশি গণমাধ্যমের কাছে সেই ভালোবাসা নিয়ে উচ্ছ্বাসও জানিয়েছেন মেসির মা ও তার স্ত্রী। ক্রোয়েশিয়া ম্যাচের পর বাড়ি ফিরছিল মেসির পরিবার। সে সময় বিশ্বতারকার মা সেলিয়া কুচ্চিত্তিনি বলেন, 'বাংলাদেশের মানুষ আর্জেন্টিনাকে যে ভালোবাসা দিয়েছে সেটা অভাবনীয়। এতো দূরের একটা দেশ যে আমার মেসিকে ঘিরে উদযাপন করে সেটা নিঃসন্দেহে গর্বের। আমাদের পক্ষ থেকেও তাদের জন্য ভালোবাসা।' এসময় মেসির স্ত্রী আন্তোনেলা রোকুজ্জো বলে ওঠেন, ধন্যবাদ বাংলাদেশ। ​

A special message from Messi's mother and wife for Bangladeshi fans

S ports Desk Published: 16 December 22. 14:50 | Update: 16 Dec 22. 14:50 Follow - ​

Argentina entered Qatar as the favorite. But the two-time world champions reached the brink of defeat in the first match against Saudi Arabia. From there, after one life-death battle after another, Argentina is in the final. There is only one more obstacle in Messi's way to the World Cup title. ​

​

Naturally, the whole world is watching that match. Around the World Cup, the name Bangladesh has become well-known to Argentines. Even Celia Maria Cuccittini, the mother of world star Lionel Messi and his wife Antonella Roccuzzo know about the love of millions of Bengali fans. ​

​

Messi's mother and his wife also expressed excitement about that love to the Bangladeshi media. Messi's family was returning home after the Croatia match. At that time, the world star's mother Celia Cuccittini said, 'The love that the people of Bangladesh have given to Argentina is unimaginable. A country so far away that celebrates around Messi is undoubtedly proud. Love from us to them too.' ​

​