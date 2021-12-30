A Soul For Every Mile: Documentary on Making of Karakoram Highway

A true story of pure human determination, courage and resolve against all odds, the miracle of construction without the state of the art of equipment that is available today for the construction industry. To acknowledge the struggle/sacrifices of those who laid their lives to uplift a vital achievement for the motherland.
PTV to telecast documentary on Karakoram Highway on January 1
PUBLISHED ABOUT 2 HOURS AGO
IMAGES STAFF
DESK REPORT
The documentary is meant to 'to honour and recall the historical predicament' of constructing the Karakoram Highway.
Federal Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry recently took to Twitter to announce the telecast of Karakoram Highway — Where Men and Mountains Meet on PTV, a documentary meant to "to honour and recall the historical predicament" of constructing the Karakoram Highway.
Chaudhry shared the documentary's poster on Twitter to announce PTV's telecast of the documentary on January 1 at 11:05am. The minister called the documentary a "tribute to our heroes".
The documentary has been made by Delirium Productions in association with the Frontier Works Organisation. The documentary has been directed by Zohaib Pervaiz. The ISPR DG's official Facebook account shared the trailer as well as details about the documentary on December 12. According to the ISPR, the documentary was due to be released on December 18.
"Karakoram Highway (KKH) — a 1300km long highway — [is] a mammoth project which is often regarded as the 8th wonder of the world. It is the emblem of Pak-China friendship, also known as the 'Friendship Highway'," the Facebook post read. "This herculean task witnessed numerous sacrifices, so much so that a famous proverb 'a life lost every kilometre of the road' came into being.
"KKH is the dream project of [the] nation, achieved through sacrifices rendered by 813 Pakistanis embracing martyrdom during the manifestation phase. These martyrs include 567 military and 246 civilians. 982 Pakistanis also suffered major injuries during the process.
"To honour and recall the historical predicament, the documentary film Where Men and Mountains Meet has been produced to showcase [the] construction and completion of the project. The KKH documentary is testament to [the] unprecedented sacrifices by FWO in particular, and [the] Pakistani nation in general."
The trailer for the film features aerial views of the Karakoram Mountains and interviews with several men, including well-known Urdu writer Mustansar Hussain Tarrar.
