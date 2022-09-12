What's new

A song from upcoming film 'Dhai Chaal' has been released | 2022.

Pakistan Ka Beta

Pakistan Ka Beta

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 7, 2019
2,898
8
7,341
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1567899241128906757
Film Dhai Chaal’s track ‘Niklo Pakistan Ki Khatir’ released

September 08, 2022
21164058591662650988.png


A song from upcoming film Dhai Chaal has been released and it is paying tribute to the unsung heroes of Balochistan and Pakistan.
The song ‘Niklo Pakistan Ki Khatir’ sung by Sahir Ali Bagga, the lyrics of the song encourage the spirit of patriotism.
The scenes accompanying the music video seem to show the people fighting against terrorism.
Meanwhile, the film "Dhai Chaal" is based on the story of Indian RAW agent Kulbhushan Jadhav.
Ayesha Omar and Shamoon Abbasi is playing leading role in the film.
The film’s cast also includes Humayoun Ashraf, Adnan Shah Tipu, Taqi Ahmed, Saleem Meraj, Areej Chaudhary, Faraz Marri, Jamal Gilani, Pakiza Khan and Anya Hassan

 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

adelphi
Dhai Chaal, Movie highlighting Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav all set to release this year
2 3 4 5
Replies
66
Views
2K
Dubious
Dubious
Bil
Dhai Chaal: Pakistani Movie, Shamoon Abbasi is playing a RAW Agent Kulbhushan!
Replies
4
Views
1K
Wrath
Wrath

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom