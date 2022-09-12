A song from upcoming film 'Dhai Chaal' has been released | 2022.

A song from upcoming film Dhai Chaal has been released and it is paying tribute to the unsung heroes of Balochistan and Pakistan.The song ‘Niklo Pakistan Ki Khatir’ sung by Sahir Ali Bagga, the lyrics of the song encourage the spirit of patriotism.The scenes accompanying the music video seem to show the people fighting against terrorism.Meanwhile, the film "Dhai Chaal" is based on the story of Indian RAW agent Kulbhushan Jadhav.Ayesha Omar and Shamoon Abbasi is playing leading role in the film.The film’s cast also includes Humayoun Ashraf, Adnan Shah Tipu, Taqi Ahmed, Saleem Meraj, Areej Chaudhary, Faraz Marri, Jamal Gilani, Pakiza Khan and Anya Hassan