A Sombre Iftar: "We Were Attacked Because of Our Religious Identity"

The circumstances that bring the guests together are the frightful episodes of communal violence and cow vigilantism.

the victims of mob lynching in Dadri and Alwar, along with the missing JNU student, Najeeb’s mother

the horrific night of September 2015 when his brother was lynched to death by cow vigilante groups

Azmat Khan, a dairy farmer

“We were attacked despite having all documents required for the purchase of cattle. Pehlu and I were targeted only because of our religious identity.”

Without this, we will become more vulnerable financially.

“Not only did I lose my father, I was robbed off money, belongings and my dignity. But still cases are being lodged against us while the culprits continue to roam free,”

he added that his father was killed by the mob but his accomplice who was from the same community as that of the mob was spared.

“Right from the beginning, my son has been denied justice. Whom can I trust when the police themselves are protecting the accused? The JNU administration and security were also mute spectators when my son was being beaten.”

She wept inconsolably and said that Najeeb was targeted because of his faith. “Those who attacked him shouted Yeh Musalman hai isko Pakistan bhej do”.

With empty stomachs and heavy hearts, people have their first meal of the day, expressing solidarity with the families of the victims.