A solution for Bangladesh: Solar power production along with agriculture.

A 7.6 MW Solar power plant in Sirajganj district is combining Solar power production with agriculture. The first in South Asia. To make it happen the solar panels were set up high from the ground and spaces were kept among the panels to allow Sunray to pass. Crops which can grow in sheds can be successfully cultivate here such as Pumpkin, Watermelon, strawberry, Capsicum, Tomato, cherry etc. Authority hope to replicate this method across Bangladesh.