"In 2018, the Bangladeshi Air Force sent a delegation to conduct a field survey of the performance of the J-10C. Then, Bangladesh became the first country to express the intention to purchase the aircraft."This is after Rohingya crisis of 2017 and from a Chinese source.Ties up with the information @Michael Corleone has been saying for some time.Surely J-10C contract is only a matter of time now to give BAF an aircraft that can face anything that Indian Air Force has, including Rafale.