A soldier, 2 civilians martyred in suicide blast in Miranshah

A soldier, 2 civilians martyred in suicide blast in Miranshah: ISPR

Naveed Siddiqui
December 19, 2022

A soldier and two civilians were martyred in a suicide blast in North Waziristan district’s Miranshah on Monday, the military’s media wing said..

A press release from the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) identified the soldier as 33-year-old Naik Abid from Mansehra.

The ISPR added that one civilian was injured in the incident too.

Today’s incident comes five days after a soldier and a civilian were martyred in a suicide blast in Miranshah on Wednesday.

The deceased soldier was identified as 30-year-old Havaldar Muhammad Ameer. Moreover, nine civilians were injured as well, the ISPR had said.

On Dec 5, at least five terrorists were killed and a soldier was martyred during an intelligence-based operation in Jhallar Algad area of North Waziristan.

According to the ISPR, troops effectively engaged the location of terrorists during an intense exchange of fire between security forces and terrorists. It added that weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the terrorists.

“The terrorists remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces and killing of innocent citizens,” the ISPR had said.

www.dawn.com

Soldier, 2 civilians martyred in suicide blast in Miranshah: ISPR

Says one civilian was injured in the incident.
