Pakistani elections:



1 Results announced within 48 hours

2 No clear proof of rigging

3 Overwhelming participation of Pakistani population



But here Imran khan and other members of Pakistani parliament are selected and Pakistani parliament is a puppet show as per "liberal and follower of constitution" Bushra Gohar







Afghan Elections:



1 Results announced after 5 months

2 Very few Afghans participated in elections

3 All major parties rejected the result



But as per Bushra Gohar Ashraf Ghani is the legitimate ruler of Afghanistan and his victory is victory of democracy and shows trust of people of Afghanistan in him





