A "significant increase" in the UAE's oil and gas reserves

The Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) announced today a significant increase in the UAE’s reserves of hydrocarbon resources, including four billion barrels of oil and 16 trillion standard cubic feet of natural gas, bringing the reserves to 111 billion barrels of oil equivalent and 289 trillion standard cubic feet of gas. It strengthens the country's position in the sixth place globally in the list of countries with the highest oil reserves and seventh in the list of countries with the largest gas reserves.