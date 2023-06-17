What's new

A Shameful incident taking place in Poland's Warsaw airport this is bad look for the 21st century - African delegation hauled up

Battlion25

Battlion25

Jul 18, 2021
The South African delegation and security team hauled up in Warsaw in a very hostile manner and disarmed. The African delegation and security team was headed to Ukraine and Russia but ran into something surreal in Poland.

Poland loses face here and it is very very shameful for Duda's government.


This is also bad look for EU and Ursula Don Der Leyen who has been preaching tolerance and equality what kind of hypocrisy is that when a EU member is pretty much closet nazi and pulling this off in the freaking 21st century..

Progressives yeah right? what the hell is this mann
 
