A “severe” verbal altercation between Blinken and Lavrov over Ukraine (Stockholm meeting)

A “severe” verbal altercation between Blinken and Lavrov over Ukraine
The American “Bloomberg” agency revealed that a “severe” verbal altercation took place between US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and Russian Sergei Lavrov over Ukraine during a dinner in the presence of dozens of their colleagues last week, days before the virtual meeting between Presidents Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin, on Tuesday.
This verbal tension emerged as the United States and its European allies sought ways, including possible sanctions, to counter the threat of a Russian invasion of Ukraine after President Vladimir Putin massed his forces on the border of the neighboring country.
The agency quoted two people familiar with the matter as saying that Lavrov spoke at a dinner hosted by the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe in Stockholm on December 1, to renew the Russian view that the collapse of power in Ukraine in 2014 was a coup, and he also said that NATO and the Union The Europeans “repress dissenting opinion and threaten Russia.”
Blinken responded by summarizing the Western version of the events of 2014, including allegations that “forces loyal to then-President Viktor Yanukovych, fired on peaceful protesters in Kiev”, killing more than 100 people. Blinken also told his Russian counterpart that NATO was a “defensive alliance.”
US President Joe Biden and his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, are scheduled to hold a virtual meeting tomorrow, Tuesday, where the two sides confirmed the scheduled meeting.
The Kremlin press secretary, Dmitry Peskov, confirmed the date of the summit to the Russian “Interfax” news agency. White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki confirmed this later.
The two leaders will discuss a range of key issues regarding the relationship between Russia and the United States, including strategic stability, the Internet and regional issues.
The White House statement stated that the US President will affirm US concerns regarding Russian military activities on the border with Ukraine, and will also affirm US support regarding Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.
The meeting comes amid escalating tensions in Ukraine, while Washington and Moscow exchange accusations over military provocations in the region. Russia confirmed that this will be discussed at the meeting.
At their historic summit on June 16, Biden and Putin, whose countries have the two largest nuclear arsenals in the world, stressed the need for dialogue despite the many points of disagreement. They noted that even at the height of the Cold War, Moscow and Washington kept in touch to avoid a conflict.
In turn, the Commissioner for Foreign Affairs and Security of the European Union, Josep Borrell, expressed his concern about the situation on the Ukrainian border.
“Ukraine is certainly a partner and an ally, that is, we will stand by it,” Borrell said in statements to the Italian newspaper, “La Repubblica”, in its Sunday edition, stressing that it is important for Moscow to clarify now a “future view of the possible consequences.” We are still in the pre-crisis phase.”
(agencies)
