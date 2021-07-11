A serious request to Padamchen

Before I change my mind and think this is a stupid idea, let me pour out.

@padamchen should write a book on ground-level view of Hindu-Muslim issues of India, politics of North India (I surmise that he is unfamiliar with South) and also on India's relations with Pakistan and probably China. As far as I know all literature on these subjects are based on partition or pre-independence era. No major book is based on the post-independence period. At least I haven't heard of any. People may not understand or even be interested in any of these subjects but his writings give a thrill - a thrill similar to reading the works of the Great Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn.Due to the institution he works for, his designation and his religion, he is in a unique position to write a book on these subjects. @padamchen should start right away this week. Already he is in his 50s. His skills may decrease with age.All interested members should coax @padamchen nicely and convincingly. Send him emails (he gave it somewhere in the forum). Influential members like @Nilu Pule can even meet him in person to persuade.- PRTP GWD