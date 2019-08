Re-posting. (Rated Negative)

I am not sure if PDF is the actual reflection of Pakistan's kaum. If it is, then feel really sorry for Pakistan as a nation. What has come of you guys? Will eat grass for Bombs......will bleed by thousand cuts.....Gazwah-e-hind....

You wanted to tie down india in Kashmir, USSR and USA in Afghanistan, become champions of Ummah......look at you now. You were the wonder of asia, most promising economy. I have met few of you in mid eighties as part of youth exchange and was very much impressed by whatever Pakistan was till then.

Only thing that works well in Pakistan is Army and when it is said that Pakistan does not have a Army but Pakistan Army has a Nation, it is not far from truth. Without your Army, you will be eaten up by your corrupt Polity and Bureaucrats. You have failed to bring in political, bureaucratic and judicial reforms (We too have not covered ourselves in glory here, but much better), price of which is being paid by common folks.

You should have stopped right there post 1998. PAF was right in advocating curtailment of mil expenses in early nineties. Whole gamut of warfare changed since then (Missiles/Anti-missiles). There was never an existential threat to Pakistan (Bangladesh was your own folly) and existing resources were good enough to halt any Indian Adventurism. After Asian Crisis, you had a wonderful opportunity to redeem yourself as an economic powerhouse (India did). Karachi could have been the East-West Intermediary of Financial Markets bridging Asia and Europe but you guys were too drunk to look beyond Afghanistan and initial success of Jihadism in Kashmir. Your Army made a fool of you all along (USSR breakup, Afghanistan depth, Kashmir) and made you believe Kashmir banega Pakistan. Had you guys corrected course then, you would have been atleast 5 times of what you are today.

Do you seriously think you can take Kashmir and break India into pieces? You always said that we will tie down India at Kashmir and prevent its rise/hegemony. Who is in knots now? You guys have fallen hostage to ideology that Kashmir is everything (Spine of Pakistan- in words of Jinnah Saheb) and are madly willing to risk everything left with.

Move on guys, Politicians, Army, ISI, RAW, Cheen, Amreekaa will keep playing their little games to keep themselves relevant at the cost of us gullible(fodders).

Kashmir is going nowhere, kashmiris are going nowhere, Pakistan will there forever and India is not imploding. Make good of whatever life is dealing you and stay happy.

