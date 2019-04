A Second Astra BVR-AAM variant to get Go-Head Soon

Published April 29, 2019 | By admin SOURCE: RAUNAK KUNDE / NEWS BEAT / IDRW.ORGIndia’s all-weather beyond-visual-range air-to-air missile Astra missile has been cleared for a limited production run recently and pre-production samples ordered by Indian Air Force will be getting an indigenous RF Seeker which was also tested successfully in the recent tests, thus replacing Russian Agat 9B1103M active radar seeker used on the Astra trials in the past.Industrial sources close to idrw.org have now confirmed, that development of second Astra BVR-AAM variant too might be cleared soon and will incorporate an indigenous Imaging infrared (IR) seeker with dual waveband imaging infrared seeker which with its RF Seeker variant can dodge any counter-measures deployed by target aircraft.Dual variants of Astra BVR-AAM will provide IAF, a high level of tactical flexibility with multi-mission, multi-target Beyond Visual Range (BVR) capability. Astra IR BVR-AAM will share most of the components from its current RF variant but will require redesigned seeker section which needs to be flight tested in the near future.It is unclear when the IR variant will be ready but the development of indigenous Imaging infrared (IR) seeker can take a few years and use of imported IR seeker for the initial phase of testing can’t be ruled out said source close to idrw.org.Article cannot be reproduced without written permission of idrw.org in any partially written form on in video format for YouTube.