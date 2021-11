The Royal Saudi Land Forces honors First Sergeant Sniper Al-Saiari .. one of the heroes of the brigade 19 Al-Farouq Brigade after targeting a Houthi plane .. A booby-trapped drone with its sniper rifle, which led to It exploding in Saada before it reached Saudi Arabia to target innocent civilians.PGW LRT-3Caliber: 12.7 x 99 mmRange: 1800 meters