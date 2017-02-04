A Saudi delegation inspects models of Russian naval projects

During the International Maritime Defense Exhibition in Saint Petersburg 2021
The Saudi Delegation with Ghufaili, Commander of the Saudi Naval Forces checking the models of the project 22356 multipurpose frigate, project 21810 meduim landin ship, and project 12701 costal mine countermeasures vessel..
The Saudi Delegates also checked thee model of Project 22800E KARAKURT-E Small Corvette
