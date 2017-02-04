What's new

A Saudi delegation inspects models of Russian naval projects

During the International Maritime Defense Exhibition in Saint Petersburg 2021

The Saudi Delegation with Ghufaili, Commander of the Saudi Naval Forces checking the models of the project 22356 multipurpose frigate, project 21810 meduim landin ship, and project 12701 costal mine countermeasures vessel..

Image


Image


Image


The Saudi Delegates also checked thee model of Project 22800E KARAKURT-E Small Corvette

Image



https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1407623795012145152
 
What Saudi Arabia can get from Russia in the naval field:

- Rapid torpedo technology

- The integration of suicide drones on Naval submarines

- Ship artillery technology

- surface-to-land missiles

- Short Maritime Defense Technology

- marine radar technology

- Coastal Defense Missiles

- Russian missile boats (provided that they are of Saudi specifications and are grafted with Western or new Russian technologies with Saudi funding) will be a very potent acquisition...
 
