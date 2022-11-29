A Sarsılmaz Firearm for Every Single Need of Armed Forces and Security Forces​

29 Kasım 2022Sarsılmaz continues to be the firearms provider for Turkish Armed Forces (TAF), security forces, and allied and friendly countries with the small arms it developed through intensive R&D efforts and produced in its modern factories. The product range of the company includes firearms chambering the standard 9×19 mm round all the way to .50 BMG.Sarsılmaz developed the SAR 127 MT 12.7 mm heavy machine gun through the activities it performed as a part of Defence Industry Agency’s (SSB)12.7 mm Machine Gun Preparation of Design Data Packet and Production Project. Sarsılmaz redesigned the 12.7 mm heavy machine gun, to be used in all land platforms, through advanced engineering and optimisation methods, lightening its weight, and increasing its fire rate. Sarsılmaz also accomplished being the only company to undertake SSB’s project that included the development of air and sea-based versions of the firearm.SAR 127 MT will strengthen the Turkish Armed Forces on land, sea, and in air, along with its naval version with increased corrosion resistance and increased ballistic effectiveness, and airborne version that will be integrated under the wings of Turkish Aerospace’s HÜRKUŞ-C aircraft and helicopters within a gun pod.SAR 127 MT is able to fire both in semi-automatic and automatic modes. The machine gun can be integrated into various remote controlled weapon systems (RCWS). The machine gun can also be mounted on vehicles with some interfacing effort. SAR 127 MT weighs 38 kg and has an effective range against zone targets of 1,830 metres. Sarsılmaz is to deliver this firearm to end users rather soon.SAR 762 MTSarsılmaz started deliveries of its SAR 762 MT machine guns chambering the 7.62 x 51mm round. General Command of Gendarmerie received the first batches of the machine gun, and the firearms were integrated into 4×4 tactical wheeled armoured vehicles in a remote-controlled weapon mount.SAR 762 MT has 4 different models. Of these, SAR 762 MT-A can be used in remote controlled weapon systems (RCWS). Developed for infantry use, the SAR 762 MT-B model, on the other hand, can be fired from both a bipod and a tripod. SAR 762 MT-C is aimed to be used in ALTAY main battle tank as a co-axial machine gun. Having very similar features to the SAR 762 MT-B, the SAR 762 MT-D’s rate of fire can be changed thanks to its 3-position gas valve. The machine gun has an effective range of 1,200 meters for area targets, and a maximum range of 3,725 meters. The average weight of the gun’s different models is around 12 kg.SAR 56SAR 56 is an assault rifle, chambering 5.56 x 45 mm round, developed by Sarsılmaz for frontline combatants. Sarsılmaz developed the SAR 56 by blending the experience it has gained in assault rifles with feedback received from users in the field, and this has led to the creation of a highly user-friendly and ergonomic weapon. SAR 56 uses short-stroke gas piston system, and the rifle comes with three different barrel lengths: 7.5 inches, 11 inches and 14.5 inches. As such, SAR 56 stands out as the ideal solution for missions requiring varying ranges. Sarsılmaz started mass production of SAR 56 and delivered the firearm to various end users.SAR 15TSAR 15T (SAR 47) is the modernised version of the ubiquitous AK-47 platform, produced 100 percent domestically and able to mount accessories on its picatinny rails. The rifle offers a much modern look with its stock and steel reinforced durable polymer magazine, and it is much lighter than its counterparts. Turkish Armed Forces is an active user of this rifle.SAR 109TSAR 109T submachine gun draws attention with its effectiveness, ease of use, high rate of fire, and its light weight. Indigenously developed by Sarsılmaz to meet the tactical needs of close-quarters combat, SAR 109T allows easy mounting of a wide range of accessories with its modular structure. Any accessory with a NATO standard mounting mechanism can be attached on the picatinny rails of the gun.SAR 109T uses a blowback operating principle and shoots the NATO standard 9 x 19 mm round. The submachine gun has a fire rate of 900 rounds per minute, and a barrel length of 220 mm. SAR 109T weighs 3,032 grams with a fully loaded 30-round magazine.Lately, the firearm gained a new look with polymer rail covers enabling an easier grip and a modern tactical stock. The firearm is actively used by Turkish Armed Forces (TAF), General Command of Gendarmerie (GCG) and Turkish National Police (TNP). The submachine gun also has a version with a carrying handle and another version designed for civilian use.SAR 9 SPThe SAR 9 SP, one of the newest members of SAR 9 family, comes with a series of important features for special task forces. The first of these is the suppressor connector at the muzzle of the pistol. In addition, the iron sights on the pistol are elevated, ensuring its users can aim easily with a suppressor, a red-dot, or both mounted on the pistol. The tritium markings on the iron sights make it easy to create the correct sight picture even in inadequate light conditions. SAR 9 SP is also equipped with a lanyard ring and has a magwell. The cooling cuts on the slide of the SAR 9 SP allow the barrel to cool faster, especially after consecutive shots. Furthermore, the striker set indicator on the trigger informs the shooter whether the gun is ready to shoot. Finally, the Cerakote brand special ceramic coating on the pistol prevents it from wear and tear, protecting it from elements such as temperature, humidity, and sun rays.SAR 9 METESarsılmaz designed SAR 9 METE for Türkiye’s Indigenous Local Handgun Development Project that was commenced by SSB. During design process, various features of SAR 9 were made compatible with the requirements of the project.SAR 9 METE is a new generation polymer frame pistol, weighing only 750 grams. The pistol’s barrel and slide are made of forged alloy steel, and the pistol offers changeable grip covers in three different sizes. SAR 9 METE has a fixed optical rear sight and with its trigger and firing pin safety, along with an optional safety lever, provides the user with a safe, secure pistol. The pistol also has picatinny rails for mounting accessories.The pistol has two different versions for Turkish Armed Forces and Turkish National Police (TNP). The TAF version has the safety lever, while TNP version does not. Sarsılmaz delivered around 200,000 SAR 9 METE pistols to these users.SAR 9 SCSarsılmaz developed the SAR 9 SC model to be used in secret missions by the security forces. The pistol is in sub-compact class by its size, giving its user an easier time to carry and conceal. It can be used as a secondary pistol with its compact size. With that in mind, it has the potential to achieve significant success in markets such as USA, where pistol usage by civilians is commonplace. The smallest of SAR 9 family, SAR 9 SC has a capacity of 12 rounds and a weight of only 650 grams, offering its user a professional and practical experience. The pistol is designed for minimal recoil and rapid fire, redefining concealed usage with its barrel length of 85 mm. SAR 9 SC comes with tritium fibre sights that enable shooting at low light. As with all SAR 9 pistols, safety is paramount on this model as well. It has a trigger and firing pin safety despite its small size.KILINÇ 2000 MEGAKılınç 2000 MEGA is one of the official pistols of Turkish National Police (TNP). The pistol is one of the highlights of Sarsılmaz’s steel framed pistol offerings, and this model comes with stainless-steel alloy body and a flawless design, offering high performance to its user at all conditions.Kılınç 2000 MEGA, with its special mother-of-pearl engraved pistol grip options, is a must for both professionals and gun enthusiasts. The Kılınç 2000 MEGA’s grip comes with features that increase controllability, especially for two-handed use. The thumb of the gripping hand sits perfectly on the protrusions on the grip, and as such, holding the pistol is very easy. The pistol, like its sibling, comes with a 17-round high-capacity magazine.The pistol has a three-dot sight as well, making it easy to aim and fire, both at night and in daytime. The pistol also has a firing pin lock and as such it will not drop the hammer and fire the weapon in safe position, even if the pistol is cocked. The ergonomic hammer comes with serrations as well, giving the user the ability to cock the pistol quickly. Kılınç 2000 MEGA’s ergonomic trigger guard ensures a good grip and a good control with its traditional, effective design.Latif Aral Aliş, Chairman of Board of Sarsılmaz highlighted that Turkish defence industry is in a growth period and added: “As Sarsılmaz we are trying to go above and beyond expectations. In our Düzce factory, covering an area of 100,000 square metres, we can produce every kind of firearm a military unit may need. We are among the leading arms manufacturers around the world, exporting to 80 countries, with our products serving in 23 armed and security forces around the world. From sports pistols to submachine guns, from assault rifles to heavy machine guns, and even cannons, we have a product range of over 300 different products. Sarsılmaz established TR Mekatronik company, partnered with Turkish Aerospace, and is developing 20 mm rotary cannons to be integrated into ATAK helicopters, 25 mm cannons to be integrated into tactical wheeled armoured vehicles, and 127 MT Air to be integrated into HÜRKUŞ-C aircraft, with this joint company to design and produce these weapons.”