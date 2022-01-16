What's new

A Saraiki Country fellow Requests PAF to Install Silencers in The Jets.

Windjammer

Windjammer

Nov 9, 2009
I had to open this thread as didn't know where else to post.
Apparently this is a special request to Pakistan Air Force from this Saraiki friend. All i could make out was that he's asking PAF to fly their jets higher and install a silencer in them as the noise level is such that it makes his livestock jittery and even runaway.
Hope the authorities address his request. If nothing else than at least install a silencer in the exhaust of the jets so his cows don't get spooked.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1482740615582519300
 
SD 10

SD 10

Sep 27, 2019
THis is GOLD.......... :lol: but sada admi hai yrrr
 
peagle

peagle

Dec 29, 2019
And, why not, it is his Air force after all lol, I love how he is making a request like you speak to a friend or a family member.
 
HRK

HRK

Sep 24, 2010
8-)8-)8-) ....... بات تو یہ بندا صحیح کہے رہا ہے، تکلیف ہے اس شریف انسان کو
 
Windjammer

Windjammer

Nov 9, 2009
بات تو سچ ہے مگر سلینسر لمبا کام ھے کوئی اسے سمجھانے کے گائے کے کان میں ہیڈ فون لگا دے.
 
IbnAbdullah

IbnAbdullah

Jul 26, 2018
Salaam


That's so adorable.

The good gentleman is also requesting that PAF look into changing the engine oil of the Jet engines because they seem to be giving a lot of smoke.
 
Bleek

Bleek

Dec 21, 2021
Kopri buch gey 🤣

My guy is speaking Urdu mixed with Punjabi mixed with something else
Definitely the JF-17s then
 
