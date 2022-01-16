A Saraiki Country fellow Requests PAF to Install Silencers in The Jets.

I had to open this thread as didn't know where else to post.Apparently this is a special request to Pakistan Air Force from this Saraiki friend. All i could make out was that he's asking PAF to fly their jets higher and install a silencer in them as the noise level is such that it makes his livestock jittery and even runaway.Hope the authorities address his request. If nothing else than at least install a silencer in the exhaust of the jets so his cows don't get spooked.