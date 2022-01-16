A Saraiki Country fellow Requests PAF to Install Silencers in The Jets.

Windjammer
ELITE MEMBER
- Nov 9, 2009
- 38,206
- 170
- Country
-
- Location
-
I had to open this thread as didn't know where else to post.
Apparently this is a special request to Pakistan Air Force from this Saraiki friend. All i could make out was that he's asking PAF to fly their jets higher and install a silencer in them as the noise level is such that it makes his livestock jittery and even runaway.
Hope the authorities address his request. If nothing else than at least install a silencer in the exhaust of the jets so his cows don't get spooked.
Apparently this is a special request to Pakistan Air Force from this Saraiki friend. All i could make out was that he's asking PAF to fly their jets higher and install a silencer in them as the noise level is such that it makes his livestock jittery and even runaway.
Hope the authorities address his request. If nothing else than at least install a silencer in the exhaust of the jets so his cows don't get spooked.