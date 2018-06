First off, what kind of a 15 year old is in 5th grade?!! Not the sharpest tool in the shed was he? Explains why he was cohorting with the wrong elements instead of focusing on his education or catching up in school.



Secondly, shame on the movement that has to use children as cannon fodder.

And they have the gall to complain about human shields while they themselves hide behind children. Pathetic!



Lastly, the story of the doctor operating on his son seems like a huge mistake.

By law (at least in the US) Doctors cannot operate on their family and kin as it takes away objectivity during the operation as emotions are involved.

It was a mistake for the doctor to perform the surgery on his son (if that’s even true) and may even have been the reason why the op was not successful.

