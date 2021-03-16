What's new

A Sacha Cohen prank about Mosque

Imagine Christians proposing biggest Church in KSA heck even in Pakistan and see the people's reaction.
Muslims should enjoy what ever privilege they get in Western world because Muslim world can not replicate the same with minorities.
Just for clarification, Pakistan still offer more privilege to minorities then India does.
 
Dude, shut up with your internalized inferiority-complex and repeating the same old cliche of right-wing Fox News "....but but but what if we ask for a church in Saudi Arabia?" :lol: Saudis dont give citizenship to non-Saudis, so its a different case. In rest of Muslim world, churches are everywhere.

Also, the largest cross in Asia was built in Pakistan and there was no hue and cry on national level....unlike the Mosque building in New York where it caused a national debate in the US. Remember the infamous "ground zero mosque" saga.

Now stop repeating bs talking points as if Muslims dont tolerate churches in Muslim lands and as if there arent thousands of Churches across Muslim world :rolleyes:
 
Most Churches in Pakistan are from British era. Try building a Church next to lal masjid or any controversial place and the reaction would be the same as the video above.

Some times truth hurts and I dont really give a f. And if you think I am a fox news reporter then you do not know me and neither do i care what you think about me.
 
Lol, this is like saying "try building a Mosque next to Westboro baptist church and see what happens?"

Why picking the most extreme example? Fact is: Most Pakistanis dont bother with churches just like most Americans dont bother with Mosques. There might be initial 'push back' in both countries but generally people move on.

Pakistan is obviously not US...people here dont have the same rights and justice as Americans do. And yes, that extends to minorities as well. But this notion of Pakistan and Muslims being just absolutely intolerant of others is also bullcrap. Most Muslims and most Muslim countries are just normal. They arent Norway but they arent india either when it comes to hatred and intolerance :coffee:
 
Don't drag India into everything you idiot we are far better than you.
 
BS... There are more churches in Muslim lands than in the West.

Facts matter.
 
