A Russian incursion means cold war 2.0 and stragetic setback for the US

Battlion25

Battlion25

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 18, 2021
2,144
-3
1,787
Country
Pakistan
Location
Malaysia
The US has been chellenged in Europe and if the russians had walked away without an incursion this would have emboldened the Americans to fortify Japan, SK, Guam, Taiwan and Okinawa with more deployments but this comes as surprise and Russia annexation means an announcement of chellenge Russia wants them to exit the whole of east europe so that they can become Kremlin vassals..

The US and UK will take this chellenge very serious and even more serious then China for the time being. All there future war exercises will be against Russia as first move will be to consolidate Europe. The incursion is minor but still there prestige suffer and this will wipe the smiles on them and make them realize Russia crossed all there threats and sanction threats. Russia wants more of east europe.. Hence the china rivalry will continue but will be put into second.. As they will beef up East Europe including Ukraine to contain russia in order to save EU and there allies from dissolving as many could jump ship hence US and UK will be more forceful to lose the gains thru out the years that easily
 
