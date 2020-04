A Russian fighter jet buzzed a US aircraft by flying an 'inverted manoeuvre' just 25 feet in front of it

A US Navy P-8A Poseidon, an anti-submarine and anti-surface warfare aircraft, flying over the Mediterranean Sea on Wednesday was intercepted by a Russian SU-35 fighter jet.

“The interaction was determined to be unsafe due to the SU-35 conducting a high-speed, inverted manoeuvre, 25 [feet] directly in front of the mission aircraft, which put our pilots and crew at risk,” the Navy said.

The Navy said the crew of the P-8A Poseidon experienced “wake turbulence” during the 42-minute encounter.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.